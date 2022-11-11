PHOTOS: Remembrance Day services in the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley Pipe Band leads the procession at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Legion Sergeant at Arms, John Paulin, leads the flag bearers at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Veterans march at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Military members march at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Members of the Comox Valley RCMP detachment take part in the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Wendy Nixon Stothert leads the Military Wives Choir in the singing of O Canada at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Padre Anthony Divinagracia addresses those in attendance at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

A sea cadet stands sentry at the Comox cairn while the bell is struck for each of the veterans who have passed since Remembrance Day, 2021. Photo by Terry Farrell

Royal Canadian Air Cadet Gregory stands sentry at the Comox cairn during the Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Veterans pay their respects at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Wreaths adorn the area surrounding the cairn at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Comox Valley RCMP Insp. Mike Kurvers salutes after laying a wreath at the cairn during the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Air and sea cadets serve sentry duty at the cairn during the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Veterans pay their respects after laying their poppies on the cairn at the conclusion of the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

A veteran pays his respects after laying his poppy at the cairn following the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell

Scottish Regiment soldiers serve sentry duty at the Sandwick Cairn on Nov. 11. Photo by Scott Larsen