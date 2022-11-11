PHOTOS: Remembrance Day services in the Comox Valley

Remembrance Day services were held throughout the Comox Valley on Nov. 11. Record editor Terry Farrell attended the Comox service. Here is a photo gallery from that event, as well as a selection of photos taken by Scott Larsen of the service at the Sandwick Cairn in Courtenay.
