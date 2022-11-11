PHOTOS: Remembrance Day services in the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley Pipe Band leads the procession at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellThe Comox Valley Pipe Band leads the procession at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Legion Sergeant at Arms, John Paulin, leads the flag bearers at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellComox Legion Sergeant at Arms, John Paulin, leads the flag bearers at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Veterans march at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellVeterans march at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Military members march at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellMilitary members march at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Members of the Comox Valley RCMP detachment take part in the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellMembers of the Comox Valley RCMP detachment take part in the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Wendy Nixon Stothert leads the Military Wives Choir in the singing of O Canada at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellWendy Nixon Stothert leads the Military Wives Choir in the singing of O Canada at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Padre Anthony Divinagracia addresses those in attendance at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellPadre Anthony Divinagracia addresses those in attendance at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
A sea cadet stands sentry at the Comox cairn while the bell is struck for each of the veterans who have passed since Remembrance Day, 2021. Photo by Terry FarrellA sea cadet stands sentry at the Comox cairn while the bell is struck for each of the veterans who have passed since Remembrance Day, 2021. Photo by Terry Farrell
Royal Canadian Air Cadet Gregory stands sentry at the Comox cairn during the Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellRoyal Canadian Air Cadet Gregory stands sentry at the Comox cairn during the Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Veterans pay their respects at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellVeterans pay their respects at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Wreaths adorn the area surrounding the cairn at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellWreaths adorn the area surrounding the cairn at the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley RCMP Insp. Mike Kurvers salutes after laying a wreath at the cairn during the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellComox Valley RCMP Insp. Mike Kurvers salutes after laying a wreath at the cairn during the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Air and sea cadets serve sentry duty at the cairn during the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellAir and sea cadets serve sentry duty at the cairn during the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Veterans pay their respects after laying their poppies on the cairn at the conclusion of the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellVeterans pay their respects after laying their poppies on the cairn at the conclusion of the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
A veteran pays his respects after laying his poppy at the cairn following the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry FarrellA veteran pays his respects after laying his poppy at the cairn following the Comox Remembrance Day service. Photo by Terry Farrell
Scottish Regiment soldiers serve sentry duty at the Sandwick Cairn on Nov. 11. Photo by Scott LarsenScottish Regiment soldiers serve sentry duty at the Sandwick Cairn on Nov. 11. Photo by Scott Larsen
Soldiers pay their respects at the Sandwick cairn on Nov. 11. Photo by Scott Larsen.Soldiers pay their respects at the Sandwick cairn on Nov. 11. Photo by Scott Larsen.

Remembrance Day services were held throughout the Comox Valley on Nov. 11. Record editor Terry Farrell attended the Comox service. Here is a photo gallery from that event, as well as a selection of photos taken by Scott Larsen of the service at the Sandwick Cairn in Courtenay.

