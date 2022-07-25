Qualicum Beach Airport. (PQB News file photo)

Pilot taken to hospital after emergency landing at Qualicum Beach Airport

Cessna 172 landed just off airport runway

A pilot was taken to hospital Sunday night (July 24) after being forced to make an emergency landing at the Qualicum Beach Airport.

A media release issued by the town said that at approximately 7:45 p.m., a Cessna 172 was forced land at the airport.

The plane landed just off the airport runway, with RCMP and fire departments responding. Only the pilot was aboard the aircraft and was transported by air ambulance to hospital.

The pilot was reported to be in serious condition. The airport remains closed.

– Will be updated

