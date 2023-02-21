Co-host Jennifer-Lee Gunsen. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Prefab-ulous, panelized wall systems

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Extending the life of a traditional prefab Pan-Abode home with state-of-the-art factory-built panelized wall systems brings together 60 plus years of building science in one award-winning renovation.

Steve Kemp of Kemp Construction joins Mike and Jennifer-Lee on Measure Twice, Cut Once to explore whole-home renovations using state-of-the-art building science.

‘Panelized wall systems help to control the pricing and the time frame to build or renovate your home, saving you money. While the foundation is getting built, the walls are being built in a factory,’ says Kemp.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Government communication on COVID-19 contributed to ‘Freedom Convoy’ origin: report

Just Posted

The Mid Island Farmers Institute will be hosting “Farmer Connect” at the Merville Hall from 1-4 p.m. on both Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26.
Mid-Island farmers to ‘connect’ at Merville Hall

Barb Dobree’s Evelo Compass Electric Trike was stolen from her Comox strata’s underground parking lot sometime over the weekend. Photos supplied.
Comox senior has her specialized e-trike stolen

This file photo shows smoke trapped over the Valley.
Comox groups co-host interactive forum on climate action

Nina Wedberg Thulin working with Jeff Brett on creating new artwork that will be part of the installation at the Comox Valley Art Gallery. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Art Gallery hosting Swedish artist’s first Canadian exhibition