Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The pre-construction planning stage

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Building plans. Construction estimates. Material Selection. Trade quotes. Sarah Gallop, founder of Sarah Gallop Design Inc. walks you through the pre-construction planning stage.

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Off-duty paramedic, staff, save a life at Comox Community Centre gym
Next story
First in Canada cancer radiation machine in Kelowna

Just Posted

The 40-acre Maris Estates oceanfront property has been gifted to the Comox Valley Regional District through the federal Ecological Gifts Program. Photo supplied
40 acres of oceanfront land donated to Comox Valley RD to create a park

Senior animals can make great pets. Black Press file photo
Five reasons why senior animals make great pets: SPCA

Comox Community Centre. Photo via comox.ca
Off-duty paramedic, staff, save the life of gym member at Comox Community Centre

The Merville Water Guardians oppose an amendment application to a water bottling licence for a property on Sackville Road. File photo
Directors defer amendment application to water bottling licence