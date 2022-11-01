The Burden Family. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST:Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

TODAY IN BC:Millwork, walls and floors tackled in latest episode

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Planning on paper does not always translate into the real world. Tune in for design and building solutions as the project comes to life, including a major hiccup as the existing floor is removed and the basement is unexpectedly exposed.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ as she catches up with the Burdens, who are living in the basement through their heritage building renovation.

“We’re going to have to reno the basement next because we’ve trashed it by living down there,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “The kids have run toys into every corner. All the corners are chipped. The one bathroom is not functioning. Cabinet doors are falling off. All the pot lights are falling out of the ceiling, but the upside is, the kids are participating in end of day chores, helping to keep the basement suite organized so it remains livable.

Skyla Burden added, “Noise is a factor that was underestimated by us. There is no way Justin could have his home office down here in the basement during the day and I’m grateful I get to go to work.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommmunityTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. teachers union says new contract puts teachers in ‘top tier’ in Canada
Next story
‘Freedom Convoy’ leaders to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry

Just Posted

A pedestrian carries an umbrella as rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rain to coastal British Columbia by late Thursday and this one could drench drought-stricken areas that didn’t see a lot of rain when the last storm rolled through. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Buckets of coming rain forecast to help wash away Comox Valley drought

The allium is an example of flowers needing vernalization: a period of exposure to cold, even freezing weather to jump-start the germination process. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Class is always in session in a garden

The St. Andrew’s Cemetery clean-up is an annual event in preparation for Remembrance Day services. It is a rain-or-shine event. Photo supplied.
St Andrew’s Cemetery fall clean-up takes place Nov. 5

The 2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars are now available in locations throughout the Comox Valley.
2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars on sale now