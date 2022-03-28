Police dog finds missing Port Alberni boy

Boy had gone missing in the trails at Maplehurst Park

A photo of Police Service Dog Jammer. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

A photo of Police Service Dog Jammer. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

A Port Alberni police dog helped to rescue a missing child in an area park last week.

On March 24 at approximately 2:10 p.m., the Port Alberni RCMP received a call about a 10-year-old boy that had gone missing in the trails at Maplehurst Park.

Both uniformed and plain-clothes officers attended the area, assisted by Police Service Dog Jammer and his handler Cst. Bartlett, as well as the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad.

RCMP said Jammer was able to pick up a track quickly and the boy was found just off the main trail—scared, but unharmed.

“A missing child will always garner a large response from officers,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer with the Port Alberni RCMP.

Johns said it is never to early to call police about a missing person.

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Previous story
‘Absolutely tragic’: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Brampton, Ont., house fire
Next story
Island driver guilty of impaired, dangerous driving for hitting dogwalking sisters

Just Posted

The land trust photo contest celebrates the beauty and importance of nature such as this Tony Gusman photo of Comox Lake.
Comox Valley Land Trust holds its first photo contest

Harriette Mackenzie is about to score a layup during a provincial championship game. The Comox resident plays on the VIU womens basketball team that was runner-up at the national championship final. Photo by Gibi Saini
Comox basketball star had tournament to remember

The CSRHD board is considering more health clinic grants for rural, remote and First Nations communities. Record file photo
Comox Strathcona hospital board considering rural, First Nations grants

The old food shelf, Holly’s Hamper, on Comox Avenue has been rebuilt to provide folks who need it with easy access to immediate food. Peter Sidey, the man who built the new shelf, is in red. Photo supplied
Holly’s Hamper food drop-off ini Comox gets a ‘lift’