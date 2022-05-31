Nanaimo RCMP have released the name of the deceased after a body was found off Protection Island earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)

Police identify body found in waters off Nanaimo this month

Kent Schroeder presumably drowned in incident in Nanaimo Harbour in April

The RCMP have reported that the body that was discovered off the shores of Protection Island earlier this month has been identified as a man who had previously been reported missing and presumed drowned.

Kent Schroeder was reported missing April 11 and was not located in spite of an extensive search operation in Nanaimo Harbour that night.

READ ALSO: Body recovered from waters off Nanaimo’s Protection Island

His body was located and recovered from the waters near Protection Island on May 3.

The Nanaimo RCMP continue to investigate the case and are asking for any witnesses who may have observed Schroeder or heard anything suspicious around Nanaimo Harbour on the evening of April 11 or may have information pertaining to the investigation to contact the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-12274.

OBITUARY: Kent Schroeder


