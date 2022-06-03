An example of a black-figure panel amphora from the last quarter 6th century B.C. seen in the Dallas Museum of Art. (Wikimedia Commons)

An example of a black-figure panel amphora from the last quarter 6th century B.C. seen in the Dallas Museum of Art. (Wikimedia Commons)

Police say man smashes ancient museum artifacts worth millions in Dallas

A 6th century B.C. Greek amphora and a Greek pot dating to 450 B.C. were among the items destroyed

A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and caused more than $5 million in damage, including smashing three ancient Greek artifacts before he was arrested, police said.

Brian Hernandez, 21, is charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000, which is punishable by five years to life in prison. He was booked Thursday into the Dallas County jail with bond set at $100,000. Jail records list no attorney for Hernandez.

According to police, Hernandez used a metal chair to break into the museum about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday and began a destructive rampage.

He broke into a display case and smashed a 6th century B.C. Greek amphora and a Greek pot dating to 450 B.C. Police say those two items alone were worth about $5 million. Also smashed were a bowl from 6th century B.C., worth about $100,000, and a ceramic Caddo effigy bottle valued at about $10,000.

Building security rushed to apprehend Hernandez, who was unarmed, police said. It was not immediately known what prompted the incident.

The attack came three days after a man disguised as an elderly woman threw cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum in Paris. The assault left a creamy white smear on the glass, but the Mona Lisa was not damaged.

RELATED: Man in wig and wheelchair throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

Museum

Previous story
Ontario Progressive Conservatives to form second majority government
Next story
Parts of B.C. Interior under high streamflow advisories with rain in the forecast

Just Posted

The Small Glories will be performing live at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre on Sunday, June 12. (Marc J Chalifoux Photography)
Powerhouse duo Small Glories to play Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, the NDP’s critic for mental health and harm reduction, is pictured in Ottawa with members of the Mom’s Stop the Harm advocacy group. Photo supplied
Courtenay-Alberni MP vows to keep fighting, despite bill rejection

The child care centre will be located at Cumberland Community School. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland child care construction could begin in September

People hold a banner during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Health Canada has approved B.C.’s request to decriminalize small possessions of illicit drugs. Beginning on Jan. 31, 2023, British Columbians 18 and older will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of street drugs on them, which can include opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Comox Valley safe supply proponent says B.C. decriminalization of street drugs a ‘flawed step’