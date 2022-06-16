Port Alberni liquor store robbed, suspect still at large

Port Alberni RCMP are asking the public for information, video footage after June 13 incident

A suspect is still at large following an armed robbery at a Port Alberni liquor store Monday night (June 13, 2022).

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. a man dressed in a dark-coloured hoodie and surgical mask entered the Alberni Liquor Store on Alberni Highway, Port Alberni RCMP media liaison officer Const. Richard Johns said.

“The suspect brandished a weapon and demanded money from the register.” Staff complied with the demand and the suspect fled the store, heading eastbound on the Alberni Highway.

“Police dog services were called; it is believed the suspect got into a car somewhere around Highmoor Road,” Johns added.

The male suspect is still at large. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with a light logo on the left chest, camouflage pants, black and white running shoes and a surgical mask. Port Alberni RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area of Highmoor Road, or who has CCTV footage to call the detachment at 250-723-2424.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Armed robberyPORT ALBERNIRCMP