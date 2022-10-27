The power is out for more than 1,300 BC Hydro customers in the Youbou/Lake Cowichan area as of Thursday morning. (Screen shot)

Power out for more than 10,000 homes and businesses in Cowichan Valley; rest of Island not as hard hit

Trees falling on power lines believed to be the cause

More than 6,400 homes and businesses in the Cowichan Valley lost their power on the morning of Oct. 27, likely the result of high winds in the area bringing branches and trees down on power lines.

Approximately 1,300 were plunged into the dark in the Youbou and Lake Cowichan areas at 10 a.m., and more than 3,610 were impacted in the Shawnigan Lake/Malahat area in two separate outages. In Cobble Hill/Mill Bay 2,087 customers lost power at 10:44 a.m. and in the Sahtlam area 1,747 people lost power at 10:40 a.m. In the Lakes and Herd Road area 1,930 customers lost power at 10:38 a.m.

BC Hydro spokesman Ted Olynyk said it has been confirmed that falling trees in the Youbou area knocked out some power lines, while the blackout in the Shawnigan Lake area is still under investigation.

He said it’s not known at this time when the power will be back on.

“Due to a combination of severe weather conditions in the area recently, it doesn’t take as much to take trees down,” Olynyk said.

High winds and rain were affecting large parts of the coast, as a storm moved through.

Other areas on Vancouver Island were also reporting smaller numbers of power outages from Courtenay/Comox to Nanaimo and Greater Victoria.

power outages

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saskatchewan legislature member says invite for killer to throne speech an ‘error’
Next story
Comox Strathcona Waste Management tipping fees going up Jan. 1

Just Posted

Author Jordan Scott’s book I Talk Like A River was a 2020 New York Times Best Children’s Book of the Year. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Finding his voice

Stacey Wells with her Hollywood Corvette piece.
Celebrity artist drawn to the Comox Valley by its natural beauty

Fred Penner will play at this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon. (Photo by Kendrahopephotography)
Fred Penner joins the entertainment lineup for this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association telethon

Contributed photo, left to right: CR Lawyers LLP partner Lyle Carlstrom, Jiffy Lube owners Kevin Wilson and Boom Khianchanat, IWC executive director Jim Brennan, and IWC finance and office manager Amy Gibson.
Courtenay Jiffy Lube donates $10,000 to Immigrant Welcome Centre

Pop-up banner image