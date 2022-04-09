French language advocates protest Air Canada’s chief executive Michael Rousseau’s inability to speak French in front of the airline’s head office during a demonstration in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The Commissioner of Official Languages says a preliminary report into whether a speech by the chief executive of Air Canada in November met the airline’s obligations under the Official Languages Act has established that the complaints are founded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

French language advocates protest Air Canada’s chief executive Michael Rousseau’s inability to speak French in front of the airline’s head office during a demonstration in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. The Commissioner of Official Languages says a preliminary report into whether a speech by the chief executive of Air Canada in November met the airline’s obligations under the Official Languages Act has established that the complaints are founded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Preliminary report finds complaints about Air Canada CEO speech founded: commissioner

Air Canada CEO has been taking French lessons since saying he ‘didn’t need to learn’ the language

The Commissioner of Official Languages says a preliminary report into whether a speech by the chief executive of Air Canada in November met the airline’s obligations under the Official Languages Act has established that the complaints are founded.

However, Raymond Théberge notes that the conclusions are not final and that the parties involved will have the chance to provide comment before the final report.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau sparked an outcry last year when, following a speech almost entirely in English, he told reporters he did not need to learn French to get by in Montreal.

He later apologized and has since started taking French lessons.

The Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages received 2,680 complaints as of Feb. 28 about the speech to make it the most complaints ever received for a single case.

Théberge said in his statement that bilingualism is a crucial skill for leaders, especially those in institutions subject to the Official Languages Act.

– The Canadian Press

Air Canada

Previous story
Canada offers more money to COVAX while vaccine dose donations stall

Just Posted

Comox’s Logan Nijhoff has just inked a deal with the San Diego Gulls, the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks. Photo by Keith Hershmiller/Regina Pats
Comox’s Nijhoff signs with AHL’s San Diego Gulls

The Morning Crew, an initiative through the transition society, sweeps the streets of downtown picking up garbage, needles, drug paraphernalia and helping those who are unhoused seven days a week from 7 to 9 a.m. in downtown Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Sweeping the streets of downtown Courtenay

A car is forced to pull over to the side of the highway in order to avoid a head-on collision with a truck on Highway 19A Wednesday afternoon.
VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows unplated truck driving recklessly on Highway 19A

An otter got stuck in a pool at an oceanside property in the Comox Valley recently. The property’s tenants got creative to help the otter escape. Photo by Dawn Damilda
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Comox helps otter escape from drained pool