Rain, rain won’t keep the paddlers away

Wet weather on the weekend before temperatures are forecasted to dip

A little bit of wind and rain didn’t affect a paddle Saturday morning (Jan. 21) on the Courtenay River by the Fifth Street bridge.

Despite the rainy conditions, paddlers were out practicing on the river; temperatures are still warm this weekend before conditions may take a turn, according to the Weather Network.

Winter may not quite be over yet, as they are forecasting temperatures during the last week of the month and into the first week of February to barely rise above freezing and predictions of another round of snow – possibly up to 10 cm – on Feb. 1.


