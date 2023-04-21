Sheet metal shingles were laid out on the lawn of 545 Holm Road. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

Rain, wind blow off roof of Vancouver Island home

Campbell River neighbour ‘just sitting at home’ when he heard siding tearing off

The inclement rain and wind that came through Campbell River on April 20 laid waste to at least one roof in town.

Neighbour Laurie Fairfield, who lives at 644 Holm Road, was at home when the storm led to an extraordinary sound from across the street.

“I was just watching TV when I heard a loud boom,” said Fairfield. “I come out to see the roof gone.”

READ MORE: With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland

Although not completely gone, siding was torn off from the northwest corner of the house at 545 Holm Road, with large pieces of sheet metal siding scattered across the front lawn.

Exposed to the elements, Fairfield says the underbelly isn’t built to withstand the heavy downpour that swept through town Thursday afternoon.

“Underneath there, that is all a wood base,” said Fairfield. “I’ve seen it from time to time when it’s dry, thinking “that roof needs to be redone. It’s definitely going to flood in there.”

Fairfield ran across to alert his neighbours, only to find they were not home.

“I guess they aren’t back from work,” Fairfield says. “It looks like it’s going to be a mess.”

Ferries were cancelled from Campbell River to Quadra, due to the rain and wind, which was expected by Environment Canada to reach speeds of 110 kilometres per hour (km/h) during the storm.

Edward Hitchins
edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell RiverSevere weatherWindstorm

