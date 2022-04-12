A man shovels snow in front of an apartment building on 224th Street in Maple Ridge. Environment Canada is forecasting the city, and several others on B.C.’s coast, will receive some rare April snow Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News)

Rare April snowfall expected for parts of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Up to 5 centimetres of snow to hit regions Tuesday, according to Environment Canada

It’s been an unusually chilly spring on B.C.’s coast, but if predictions from Environment Canada are true it’s about to get even frostier.

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for up to 5 centimetres of snow in east Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver. Higher elevation areas like Coquitlam and Maple Ridge on the mainland and Campbell River on the Island are the most likely to see actual flakes touch down.

Areas closer to the water will likely see wet snow changing to rain by midday, according to Environment Canada. Higher up though, snow will continue into the afternoon Tuesday, and taper off into a chance of flurries overnight.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada warned in a statement.

No weather warnings are in place for the rest of B.C., but if Victoria is any indication other regions may see a dusting of snow too. Light flakes could be seen falling in the city early Tuesday morning.

