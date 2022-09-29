RCAF personnel investigating possible Aurora engine malfunction at 19 Wing

Royal Canadian Airforce flight safety personnel are investigating an incident at 19 Wing Comox after a CP-140 Aurora landed with a possible engine malfunction Wednesday, Sept. 28. Black Press file photo

Royal Canadian Airforce flight safety personnel are investigating an incident at 19 Wing Comox after a CP-140 Aurora landed with a possible engine malfunction Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Around 1:30 p.m., military first responders at the base were alerted to the incoming aircraft set to land after the flight crew on a transit flight noticed cockpit indication of a possible malfunction of one of their four engines, confirmed a spokesperson from 19 Wing.

“As a precaution and in accordance with standard operating procedures, the crew shut down the engine,” said Capt. Brad Little. “The aircrew initiated a three-engine approach, for which they train regularly, and the aircraft landed at 19 Wing without incident.”

The Canadian Forces use the Aurora as a long-range patrol aircraft for multiple types of missions over land and water. It supports a variety of roles, including operations management, maritime and overland intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.



