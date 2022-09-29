Royal Canadian Airforce flight safety personnel are investigating an incident at 19 Wing Comox after a CP-140 Aurora landed with a possible engine malfunction Wednesday, Sept. 28. Black Press file photo

Royal Canadian Airforce flight safety personnel are investigating an incident at 19 Wing Comox after a CP-140 Aurora landed with a possible engine malfunction Wednesday, Sept. 28. Black Press file photo

RCAF personnel investigating possible Aurora engine malfunction at 19 Wing

‘The aircrew initiated a three-engine approach, for which they train regularly’

Royal Canadian Airforce flight safety personnel are investigating an incident at 19 Wing Comox after a CP-140 Aurora landed with a possible engine malfunction Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Around 1:30 p.m., military first responders at the base were alerted to the incoming aircraft set to land after the flight crew on a transit flight noticed cockpit indication of a possible malfunction of one of their four engines, confirmed a spokesperson from 19 Wing.

“As a precaution and in accordance with standard operating procedures, the crew shut down the engine,” said Capt. Brad Little. “The aircrew initiated a three-engine approach, for which they train regularly, and the aircraft landed at 19 Wing without incident.”

The Canadian Forces use the Aurora as a long-range patrol aircraft for multiple types of missions over land and water. It supports a variety of roles, including operations management, maritime and overland intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ComoxMilitary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Southern resident killer whale population falls to 73: U.S. researchers

Just Posted

Royal Canadian Airforce flight safety personnel are investigating an incident at 19 Wing Comox after a CP-140 Aurora landed with a possible engine malfunction Wednesday, Sept. 28. Black Press file photo
RCAF personnel investigating possible Aurora engine malfunction at 19 Wing

Volunteers at the Lake Trail Repair Café will help fix small electronics and appliances, wood projects, bicycles, toys and clothes. Photo supplied
Lake Trail Repair Café an alternative to landfill

School District 71 office
Courtenay school board trustee candidate distributing anti-SOGI material

Comox Valley RCMP surround a house on 10th street after receiving a weapons complaint. Photo by Shannon Lynn.
Comox Valley RCMP respond to weapons complaint

Pop-up banner image