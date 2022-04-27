Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses to an assault in downtown Nanaimo that resulted in one man being airlifted to Victoria General Hospital with a serious injury last week. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses to an assault in downtown Nanaimo that resulted in one man being airlifted to Victoria General Hospital with a serious injury last week. (File photo)

RCMP investigating aggravated assault of motorcyclist in Nanaimo

Victim from Nanaimo airlifted to Victoria General Hospital with serious injury

Police are asking for the public’s help with an investigation into an aggravated assault in downtown Nanaimo last week.

According to an RCMP press release, police were called to the intersection of Esplanade and Victoria Crescent to assist paramedics shortly after midnight on Wednesday, April 20.

Upon arrival, officers saw a black Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side and paramedics attending to a wounded man nearby and assumed the driver had been involved in a collision. It quickly became apparent the man was the victim of a serious assault.

The 34-year-old victim from Nanaimo was flown to Victoria General Hospital and is now in stable condition.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed an altercation or drove through the area between 11:30 p.m. and midnight and may have dash cam footage to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and reference file No. 2022-13136.

READ ALSO: Police dog Knight helps apprehend ‘roof top crawler’ in downtown Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

aggravated assaultRCMP

Previous story
B.C. avian flu outbreak likely spread through commercial bird farming
Next story
Acclaimed solo sailor making history by canoeing across Canada

Just Posted

Brandi Kothlow hams it up with Ax at the Rotary Trail in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Outreach volunteers connect with people on Courtenay streets

A Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association volunteer gets set to take a load to the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre during the association's annual spring roadside cleanup, April 22. Photo by Gail Eggiman
Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association members clean up well

Tim, a long-time employee with Comox Valley Schools, is also a two-time heart transplant patient. Photo supplied
Comox Valley recipient shares his story for Organ Tissue Donation Awareness Week

Image: Above The Plateau by Ken Kirkby – photo by Bryan Walwork
Courtenay’s Old House/Locals co-hosting sneak preview of artwork for Project Watershed fundraiser