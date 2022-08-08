(File photo)

(File photo)

RCMP on lookout for man wanted in connection with reported Nanoose Bay sexual assault

Police say suspect provided a false name when arrested July 30

Oceanside RCMP are on the lookout for a man they allege broke into a Nanoose Bay home and sexually assaulted a resident in late July.

Quinten Meyer, 27, was arrested in the Morello Road area on July 30, according to an Oceanside RCMP news release. He was released to appear in court at a later date.

A police investigation later determined Meyer provided a false name to RCMP. Charges were laid and an arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 5, according to the release.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP: More than 40 catalytic converters stolen in PQB so far in 2022

Meyer is charged with break and enter, sexual assault, assault with a weapon and obstruction of a police officer. He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10, 150 pounds, with blond hair shaved on both sides, blue eyes and a skull tattoo on his left hand.

Meyer’s current whereabouts are unknown, however he has family connections on Vancouver Island and in the Okanagan and Calgary. If anyone sees Meyer, or has information on his current location, they are requested to contact police immediately.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

