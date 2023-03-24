RCMP say a female suspect posed as a janitor at several banks that experienced ATM thefts in July 2021. (RCMP photos)

RCMP seize cash and ‘high-value assets’ in Nanaimo following ATM thefts

Surveillance image shows suspect posing as a janitor

RCMP need help identifying a woman they believe to be involved in several automated banking machine thefts after seizing cash and “high-value assets” from a home in Nanaimo.

Police say four incidents happened in the Fraser Valley involving a woman pretending to be a janitor. Each time she allegedly stole large amounts of cash from the ATMs. The suspect was spotted on video wearing a blue-collared shirt, dark pants, a medical style mask, latex gloves and a dark coloured ball cap. Police pegged her at five feet tall and she was seen carrying a backpack-style vacuum cleaner.

Surveillance footage also identified a dark-coloured pickup truck that may be involved in the crimes.

The RCMP’s property crime unit worked with Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada to identify suspects through a number of suspicious transactions, which led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 2600 block of Barnes Road in Nanaimo. Police seized a large quantity of cash and assets believed to be purchased through the proceeds of crime.

But the search for the woman continues.

“Police have yet to identify the woman and truck captured in the attached surveillance photos,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file No. 2021-32517.

RELATED: ATM theft from Mission store caught on camera

RELATED: Christmas Day heist in Langley netted almost $500,000, court filing reveals

