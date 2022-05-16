Record reporter Haluschak wins Ma Murray award

Comox Valley Record reporter Erin Haluschak won the BC-Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Feature Article Award (circulation 10,000+) for her piece titled “Valley woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation.” The article documented the story of Danita Bilozaze and her process to become the first Canadian to successfully reclaim her family name from the Canadian government. Photo by Artur Ciastkowski

Comox Valley Record reporter Erin Haluschak won a BC Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray award on Saturday, May 14, in the Feature Article category (circulation 10,000+) for her piece, Valley woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation.

The article documented the story of Danita Bilozaze and her process to become the first Canadian to successfully reclaim her family name from the Canadian government.

Haluschak’s Ma Murray award is the first for the Comox Valley Record since 2017.

Haluschak was not the only Record reporter up for an award in the Feature Article category.

Mike Chouinard finished with the silver medal for his article, ‘Roby’ was more than a statistic to many, which chronicled the last few years of Tyler ‘Roby’ Oliver’s life. The Cumberland resident passed away in 2021, a victim of the opioid crisis.

The Record’s Trio Magazine, of which Haluschak is the editor, also won a silver medal in the Special Publications Award category.

