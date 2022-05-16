Comox Valley Record reporter Erin Haluschak won the BC-Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Feature Article Award (circulation 10,000+) for her piece titled “Valley woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation.” The article documented the story of Danita Bilozaze and her process to become the first Canadian to successfully reclaim her family name from the Canadian government. Photo by Artur Ciastkowski

Comox Valley Record reporter Erin Haluschak won the BC-Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Feature Article Award (circulation 10,000+) for her piece titled “Valley woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation.” The article documented the story of Danita Bilozaze and her process to become the first Canadian to successfully reclaim her family name from the Canadian government. Photo by Artur Ciastkowski

Record reporter Haluschak wins Ma Murray award

Comox Valley Record reporter Erin Haluschak won a BC Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray award on Saturday, May 14, in the Feature Article category (circulation 10,000+) for her piece, Valley woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation.

The article documented the story of Danita Bilozaze and her process to become the first Canadian to successfully reclaim her family name from the Canadian government.

Haluschak’s Ma Murray award is the first for the Comox Valley Record since 2017.

Haluschak was not the only Record reporter up for an award in the Feature Article category.

Mike Chouinard finished with the silver medal for his article, ‘Roby’ was more than a statistic to many, which chronicled the last few years of Tyler ‘Roby’ Oliver’s life. The Cumberland resident passed away in 2021, a victim of the opioid crisis.

The Record’s Trio Magazine, of which Haluschak is the editor, also won a silver medal in the Special Publications Award category.

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AwardsComox Valley

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security
Next story
Comox war hero dies at age 100

Just Posted

James (Stocky) Edwards is pictured in February 2022 with 19 Wing Commander Lt.-Col. Rhonda Stevens and Greg Sawchuck, senior B.C. director for Ducks Unlimited Canada. Photo by Erin Haluschak.
Comox war hero dies at age 100

Comox Valley Record reporter Erin Haluschak won the BC-Yukon Community Newspaper Association Ma Murray Feature Article Award (circulation 10,000+) for her piece titled “Valley woman makes historic name change for truth and reconciliation.” The article documented the story of Danita Bilozaze and her process to become the first Canadian to successfully reclaim her family name from the Canadian government. Photo by Artur Ciastkowski
Record reporter Haluschak wins Ma Murray award

Comox Coun./CVRD board member Ken Grant, left, and Trevor Pritoula, CVMHA director and rebranding committee chair, are show the new logo embossed on a puck and hoodie. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Minor Hockey launches new name, logo

The Comox Valley Regional District board says a shipbreaking operation in Union Bay is a non-permitted use in an industrial zone. File photo
Baynes Sound residents planning town hall to discuss Union Bay shipbreaking business