Reports of a cougar near Lake Trail Disk Golf Course in Courtenay

Residents are being warned about a cougar near Lake Trail Disk Golf Course in Courtenay. (File photo)

Conservation officers were combing the forest near the Lake Trail Disk Golf Course in Courtenay Thursday afternoon (Sept. 8), after receiving two reports in as many days of a cougar in the area.

Conservation officer Jill Bjarnason said although there was no evidence of a cougar during their search, the fact that the sightings came during the day is a concern.

“Our primary objective is always public safety, and hearing about sightings during the afternoon can be concerning,” she said. “Wherever there are deer and small animals like cats around, there could be cougars. We are just asking people to be extra diligent when they are out and about.”

According to the WildSafe BC website, cougar attacks are very rare, but if you encounter a cougar, keep calm and never run. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar. If attacked, always fight back and never “play dead.” If travelling with small children, pick them up immediately. Children are most at risk in a cougar encounter and they should be taught how to behave appropriately to stay safe. More information can be found at wildsafebc.com

To report cougars in conflict, sightings in urban areas, or a cougar showing unusual or aggressive behaviour, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Conservation