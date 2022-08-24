Retired restaurateur declares candidacy for Courtenay council

I want to offer a better alternative along with others who are motivated by the same principles. Since 1983, this is where Terry and I have lived, grown, invested and now retired after 39 years so far in this wonderful valley. We have been restaurateurs since 1985 when we opened our first restaurant called the Nova Cafe. We recently sold our last restaurant, Michael’s Off Main, in September 2020, after 19 years on 4th Street. And I would just like to say thank you to all of our customers over the years. Terry and I love you all and miss you.

So why am I running for council? Because the 75 per cent who drive vehicles are being forgotten about or cancelled. Our Master Transportation Plan wants to eliminate 10-30 per cent of vehicles on the road and would like us all to take alternative transportation. So therefore, there are no investments in bridges or roads. With only two per cent cycling ridership and only 25 per cent for all alternative modes of transportation as quoted by the CVRD, it’s time the 75 per cent need to be heard.

I disagree with this mayor and council setting up a raise for the winners for 2023 (I guess the incumbents hope they win). Since 2014, remuneration for council has gone up about 50 per cent (population growth is not up 50 per cent). I guess I’m naive to think running for municipal office was because you cared about your community, and wasn’t about the money. So for me, it’s not about the money. It’s about this wonderful little town situated on the shortest river in North America growing into a small city over the 39 years I’ve been here.

So, for a refreshing change, vote for Michael I. Gilbert for councillor.

I endorse and support all those like-minded candidates who want to get back to municipal priorities for all the citizens of Courtenay.

Time for a balanced future. Time for change. Vote in a mayor and council that supports the 75 per cent and won’t forget about the 25 per cent.

