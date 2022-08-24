Michael Gilbert is running for Courtenay council. Photo supplied

Michael Gilbert is running for Courtenay council. Photo supplied

Retired restaurateur declares candidacy for Courtenay council

I want to offer a better alternative along with others who are motivated by the same principles. Since 1983, this is where Terry and I have lived, grown, invested and now retired after 39 years so far in this wonderful valley. We have been restaurateurs since 1985 when we opened our first restaurant called the Nova Cafe. We recently sold our last restaurant, Michael’s Off Main, in September 2020, after 19 years on 4th Street. And I would just like to say thank you to all of our customers over the years. Terry and I love you all and miss you.

So why am I running for council? Because the 75 per cent who drive vehicles are being forgotten about or cancelled. Our Master Transportation Plan wants to eliminate 10-30 per cent of vehicles on the road and would like us all to take alternative transportation. So therefore, there are no investments in bridges or roads. With only two per cent cycling ridership and only 25 per cent for all alternative modes of transportation as quoted by the CVRD, it’s time the 75 per cent need to be heard.

I disagree with this mayor and council setting up a raise for the winners for 2023 (I guess the incumbents hope they win). Since 2014, remuneration for council has gone up about 50 per cent (population growth is not up 50 per cent). I guess I’m naive to think running for municipal office was because you cared about your community, and wasn’t about the money. So for me, it’s not about the money. It’s about this wonderful little town situated on the shortest river in North America growing into a small city over the 39 years I’ve been here.

So, for a refreshing change, vote for Michael I. Gilbert for councillor.

I endorse and support all those like-minded candidates who want to get back to municipal priorities for all the citizens of Courtenay.

Time for a balanced future. Time for change. Vote in a mayor and council that supports the 75 per cent and won’t forget about the 25 per cent.

BC municipal electionCourtenay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indecent exposure, and mishandling of drug evidence top latest misconduct by B.C. RCMP officers
Next story
$118M announced for B.C. family doctors amid new payment model transition

Just Posted

The Vancouver Island Visitor Centre for the Comox Valley. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland considers regional tourism arrangement

The Miller Freeman is in the Deep Water Recovery shipyard in Union Bay. Photo supplied
CVRD pursues permanent injunction to stop shipbreaking in Union Bay

There will be a memorandum of understanding covering trail use in Cumberland between the village, UROC and two timber companies. File photo supplied
Cumberland sets out new agreement for trail use

Darrell Fox and his brother. Photo submitted Darrell Fox and his brother. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Darrell Fox discusses his brother Terry’s Marathon of Hope

Pop-up banner image