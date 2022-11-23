(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Search for armed suspects closes Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

DriveBC’s next update will be coming at 4 p.m.

Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope is closed as RCMP search for armed suspects.

The entire stretch of highway is closed in both directions for a 102 kilometre stretch from one kilometre south of Merritt to six kilometres north of Hope. Detours are available using Highway 3 and Highway 5A.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

According to a tweet, the RCMP has asked for radio silence in the area.

DriveBC says an assessment is currently in process with the next update scheduled for 4 p.m. A release from the RCMP South East District said to expect the delays to last at least for a few hours.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Fire Service answering the call more often due to B.C. ambulance woes

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway near Golden reopening to the public

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5KelownaMerrittOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 suspects in Lower Mainland dealership robbery remain unidentified and at large
Next story
Scammers pretend to kidnap North Vancouver man’s wife, demand ransom

Just Posted

Arran Arthur of the Comox Valley played with the Czech Republic at the 2022 World Ringette Championships. Photo courtesy Ringette Canada
Comox Valley woman competes at second ringette world tourney

Book editor Barbara Price and a copy of Mack Laing’s <em>Baybrook: Life’s Best Adventure.</em> Photo supplied
Comox Archives and Museum Society publishes 80-year-old Mack Laing manuscript

Ben Coats works in natural environments about which people know little, helping to provide some answers about what’s beneath his feet. Photo submitted
Trio Takes: Carrying his weight

A mountain-biker checks out a map of the trails in Cumberland. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Land use agreement for Cumberland bike trails extended