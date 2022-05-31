RCMP said shots were fired at an unsanctioned grad party at a Fry Lake campsite on Saturday, May 28. Google Maps image

RCMP said shots were fired at an unsanctioned grad party at a Fry Lake campsite on Saturday, May 28. Google Maps image

Shots fired at Vancouver Island campground grad party, RCMP investigating

Non-party goers attended the site, fired a gun into the air, and damaged some vehicles

Campbell River RCMP responded to a gun incident at a campground outside of the city in the early hours of Saturday, May 28.

“At approximately 3 a.m., RCMP were called to a Fry Lake group campsite by an In Reach communicator message that advised of shots fired into the air,” said RCMP spokesperson Maury Tyre.

The campsite was being used for an unsanctioned grad party, he added.

READ MORE: Art pieces stolen from Campbell River charity

READ MORE: Gas heater explosions mistaken for gun fire at Campbell River Walmart

Police are still investigating the incident, but Tyre said it’s clear that people from outside the party attended the site, fired a rifle or shotgun into the air, and damaged cars that were parked by means other than the firearm.

“It’s unclear at this time what motives drove the suspects to the decisions they made,” Tyre said. “But no matter the reason, use of a firearm in such a fashion is a serious offence and is being investigated as such.”


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RivergunsRCMP

Previous story
Three Nanaimo men charged after ‘dark web’ drug-trafficking bust
Next story
Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Just Posted

Comox Valley RCMP. File photo
Police investigating following report of Courtenay dog attack

A man arrested for an altercation with an SPCA officer involving a gun was deemed not criminally responsible in Courtenay Provincial Court on May 31. Record file pic
Comox Valley man found not criminally responsible for gun incident

A school class gets set to depart on a School Cycling Program training session. Photo courtesy SD71
Comox Valley school district cycling program teaches students how to ride safely

Siobhan Clayton recently put a call out on social media seeking a living donor for a kidney. She and her husband are the next guests on the Record’s weekly podcast, Off The Page. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Seeking a kidney donor with Siobhan Clayton