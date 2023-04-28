Update: Pilot unharmed when ultralight clips fence next to Canoe field

Fire department says aircraft falls short of fairway at Club Shuswap Golf Course

A plane crashed into a field near Club Shuswap Golf Course in Canoe during the morning of Friday, April 28. (Amanda Anne/ Facebook)

Update: 12:30 p.m.

Gary Lebeter, Salmon Arm’s deputy fire chief, confirmed a small ultralight plane had left the Salmon Arm airport when the motor stalled.

The pilot attempted to glide the plane to make a landing on a fairway at Club Shuswap Golf Course, but the plane fell short of that target. Lebeter said it clipped a fence between the golf course and a farmer’s field. The plane ended up on the field.

He confirmed the pilot wasn’t injured.

Original: 10:45 a.m.

A pilot was able to walk away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near Salmon Arm.

During the morning of Friday, April 28, a small aircraft crashed in a field, said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“At this time, the pilot and sole occupant of the plane suffered only minor injuries,” said West just after 10 a.m.

Emergency crews were on scene and were clearing the area.

This story has been changed with updated information.

READ MORE: Driving offences result in 8 vehicles in 2 weeks impounded in Salmon Arm

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon Armsmall plane crash