Smaller suits needed, date added for grad attire program

The Grad Attire Program needs smaller fitting suits, pants, shirts and accessories in good condition. Photo courtesy SD 71

Uptake for the Grad Attire Program is steady and because of this increase in demand, another date for fittings has been added for April 15.

There is also a high need for smaller fitting suits and other appropriate donations such as pants, shirts and accessories that are in good condition.

Dates left for fittings are Feb. 11, March 11 and April 15 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Comox Valley Schools Grad Class Attire Program is now located upstairs at the Comox Valley Dodge dealership, which donated space on the upper floor at 278 Island Highway North in

Courtenay.

The program is operated by SD 71 staff volunteers.

The long-running program aims to give all students the opportunity to wear a lightly worn gown or suit on graduation day without the financial burden associated with purchasing a brand-new outfit or having one made for their milestone event. Grade 12 students from all Comox Valley Schools can schedule an appointment for choosing and fitting an outfit.

Donations can continue to be dropped off at G.P. Vanier Secondary on school days between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Items can also be dropped off at Comox Valley Dodge during operating hours.

There is a huge demand for smaller sized suits, pants, shirts and accessories. Financial donations are also accepted to help offset costs to repair, or purchase required items students may need.

If you have any questions or would like to donate, contact Kelley Giorgianni: kelley.giorgianni@sd71.bc.ca or 250-338-2110.

Comox Valley