The Grad Attire Program needs smaller fitting suits, pants, shirts and accessories in good condition. Photo courtesy SD 71

The Grad Attire Program needs smaller fitting suits, pants, shirts and accessories in good condition. Photo courtesy SD 71

Smaller suits needed, date added for grad attire program

Uptake for the Grad Attire Program is steady and because of this increase in demand, another date for fittings has been added for April 15.

There is also a high need for smaller fitting suits and other appropriate donations such as pants, shirts and accessories that are in good condition.

Dates left for fittings are Feb. 11, March 11 and April 15 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Comox Valley Schools Grad Class Attire Program is now located upstairs at the Comox Valley Dodge dealership, which donated space on the upper floor at 278 Island Highway North in

Courtenay.

The program is operated by SD 71 staff volunteers.

The long-running program aims to give all students the opportunity to wear a lightly worn gown or suit on graduation day without the financial burden associated with purchasing a brand-new outfit or having one made for their milestone event. Grade 12 students from all Comox Valley Schools can schedule an appointment for choosing and fitting an outfit.

Donations can continue to be dropped off at G.P. Vanier Secondary on school days between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Items can also be dropped off at Comox Valley Dodge during operating hours.

There is a huge demand for smaller sized suits, pants, shirts and accessories. Financial donations are also accepted to help offset costs to repair, or purchase required items students may need.

If you have any questions or would like to donate, contact Kelley Giorgianni: kelley.giorgianni@sd71.bc.ca or 250-338-2110.

Comox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prosecutor: XXXTentacion’s accused killers set out to rob
Next story
Coalition calls on Ottawa to invest $6B in Indigenous housing

Just Posted

Thanu Eagalle and Aaron Brown are pictured at Wild Bee Florals. Truzy Photos
Young Agrarians aim to grow next generation of B.C. farmers

Sweet SantaFe, the duo of Christine Baxter and Michel Rivero, play the Little Red Church for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society on Thursday, Feb. 9. Photo by Janice Hayward
Sweet SantaFe to play for jazz club in Comox

The Vancouver Island Symphony presents Winter Song, with artistic director candidate Cossette Justo Valdés conducting. (Stock photo)
Vancouver Island Symphony offers matinée performance in Courtenay

The abandoned Forbidden Plateau ski hill is home to the JumpCamp. Photo supplied
New photo book chronicles Forbidden Plateau freestyle camp

Pop-up banner image