The Cowichan Valley woke up to a layer of snow on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

The Cowichan Valley woke up to a layer of snow on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (Andrea Rondeau/Citizen)

Snow storm hits Cowichan Valley; TCH southbound closed by crash

DriveBC was reporting at least one crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Cobble Hill

The Cowichan Valley woke to a winter wonderland Sunday morning, Feb. 26.

At least 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight in some areas decking out trees, fences and roads with a layers of white that sparkled under a sunny blue sky.

People should consider whether they need to travel this weekend morning on the snow covered roads.

DriveBC was reporting at least one crash on the Trans-Canada Highway through Cowichan. Reported at 7:53 a.m. the TCH southbound lanes were closed between Mother Well Road and Cobble HillRoad, and a detour was in effect along Cobble Hill Road.

DriveBC was also reporting slushly sections on Highway 1 between Shawnigan Lake Road and Mt. Sicker Road in Crofton with compact snow.

SnowWeather

Previous story
B.C. First Nation aims to reclaim narrative from shadows of residential school
Next story
Ukrainians welcomed in workplace, but still finding jobs below their qualifications

Just Posted

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Award-winning poet and author Joseph Dandurand will provide a reading at the Comox Valley Art Gallery Wednesday, March 16. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Art Gallery hosts award-winning Indigenous poet for a reading

A young attendee holds a dog sporting a Ukrainian-flag-coloured sweater at the Comox Marina Park rally on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Terry Farrell
PHOTOS: Comox rally acknowledges Ukrainian resilience on anniversary of Russian invasion

From left: Comox Mayor Nicole Minions, Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard and Return-It president/CEO Cindy Coutts at Friday’s announcement. Scott Stanfield photo
Return-It launches Express & GO in Comox