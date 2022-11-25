A mountainside is covered with snow as the Coldwater River snakes along side the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2021. Environment Canada has issued more than a dozen snowfall warnings and winter storm watches for communities in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A mountainside is covered with snow as the Coldwater River snakes along side the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Nov. 22, 2021. Environment Canada has issued more than a dozen snowfall warnings and winter storm watches for communities in southern British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Snowfall warnings, storm watches issued for southern B.C.

Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep through the B.C. Interior

Environment Canada has issued a dozen snowfall warnings or winter storm watches for communities across southern British Columbia.

A Pacific frontal system is expected to sweep through the B.C. Interior, bringing heavy snow and strong winds Friday and Saturday before it tapers off on Sunday.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of the Boundary, East Columbia, Kootenay Lake, Shuswap, West Columbia and West Kootenay regions.

Winter storm watches have been issued for parts of Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Nicola region, the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen and South Thompson areas.

The weather office says the storm is expected to bring up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada warns drivers that heavy snow is also expected in the coastal passes and combined with gusting winds, it will create poor driving conditions.

RELATED: Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

SnowWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Witnesses to history’: University makes 3D virtual replicas of residential schools
Next story
Premier announces about-turn on B.C. autism funding cuts

Just Posted

Rebecca Nicol is an avid mountain biker. Photo by Lorenz Jimenez
Comox Valley cancer survivor says mountain biking ‘literally saved my life’

Andy Everson and Erin Brillon (and their dog, Esah) celebrated the grand opening of Kwigwatsi Studio - Totem Design House at 3250 Comox Rd. on Nov. 19. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley Indigenous boutique/studio a family affair

Courtenay City Hall. File photo
Courtenay council meetings moving to Wednesdays in 2023

The grand prize in the YANA Christmas Cracker fundraiser is this amazing diamond ring valued at over $5,600. Photo supplied
Courtenay’s Driftwood Mall drops YANA fundraiser – other ways for community to offer support

Pop-up banner image