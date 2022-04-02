(B.C. Transportation)

(B.C. Transportation)

Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla Highway

20-40 centimetres is expected from Sunday night to Tuesday

A weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

The warning states the potentional for heavy snow from Sunday (April 3) night to Tuesday (April 5).

Twenty to 40 centimetes of snow is expected across higher elevations, impacting travel restrictions and reducing visibility.

Environment Canada warms that when driving in the mountains, the weather can change suddenly, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Construction is still taking place on the Coquihalla Highway as well to repair the highway from November’s flooding.

Drive with caution and keep updated with the weather before travelling.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreaks at two North Okanagan care homes

READ MORE: Silk map of Western Ukraine displayed at Okanagan College

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwayWeather

Previous story
B.C. Liberal leader gets a shot at a seat in April 30 byelection
Next story
Kus-kus-sum project in Courtenay gets a little greener

Just Posted

Organizers and volunteers were planting at the Kus-kus-sum site Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Kus-kus-sum project in Courtenay gets a little greener

Lucus Morine was arrested at Ryan Road in Courtenay last October after three incidents related to damaging vehicles with an axe. Bev Dempsey-Orr file photo
Accused testifies in axe attack road rage case in Courtenay

Judi and Lorne share a moment. Lorne lives with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, and Judi faces daily challenges as his partner and now caregiver. Photo supplied
Fanny Bay artist recognized by Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Still Life with Grapes and Oranges by Gail Clements. Photo submitted
Comox’s Inside Art Group featured at next Pearl Ellis Gallery show