Spelling bee fundraiser to support vulnerable seniors in the Comox Valley

The event is set for Oct. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Comox Valley Senior Support Society (CVSS) is holding its first adult spelling bee to support vulnerable seniors in the community.

The event is set for Oct. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 725 Aspen Road in Comox Comox. Tickets are $50/person or $300 for a table for six. Lunch and refreshments are provided.

“Over the past two years the needs of our most vulnerable seniors have shifted dramatically”, says CVSS executive director, Christopher Bate. “Here at CVSS, we have seen a significant increase in the numbers of seniors experiencing hunger, homelessness and social isolation.”

All the money raised at the spelling bee will go to support programs that help improve the quality of life for vulnerable seniors in the Comox Valley.

To purchase tickets or for more information visit: https://comoxvalleyseniorsupport.ca/spelling-bee-2022/

Comox Valley Senior Support Society has been serving the needs of vulnerable seniors in the Comox Valley for more than 32 years. For more information, visit: comoxvalleyseniorsupport.ca


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
fundraiser

