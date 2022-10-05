CVRD watering schedule.

Stage 3 water restrictions effective in Comox Valley

The Comox Valley Water System will move to Stage 3 water restrictions beginning today, Oct. 5. Restrictions include the Town of Comox, City of Courtenay, and the Comox Valley Water Local Service Area.

Due to the long stretch of hot, dry weather this summer and early fall, BC Hydro is further reducing water flows down the Puntledge River out of consideration for downstream fish habitat and available water storage within the Comox Lake Reservoir until the fall rains arrive.

“This change in river flow triggers us to move to Stage 3 restrictions,” said Mike Herschmiller, Manager of Water Services for the Comox Valley Regional District. “We appreciate the community’s conservation efforts at this time to help ensure there is enough water available for habitat, domestic needs and fire protection.”

During Stage 3, residential lawn and garden watering with a sprinkler is not permitted at any time. Residents are also prohibited from pressure washing driveways and boulevards; filling a swimming pool, hot tub or garden pond; or washing a vehicle or boat other than in a commercial car wash or car dealership.

Residents are allowed to water trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables on any day between the hours of 6-8 a.m. and 8-10 p.m. only if watering is done by a hand-held container, a hand-held hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, micro-irrigation or drip-irrigation systems.

For more details about permitted and prohibited activities under Stage 3, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions

With the completion of the new water treatment project, the water intake has moved into Comox Lake instead of directly from the BC Hydro penstock, which means that BC Hydro maintenance and repair work will no longer affect the CVRD’s ability to draw water for the Comox Valley Water System. However, the CVRD’s water use agreement with BC Hydro is still directly tied to water storage in the reservoir and Puntledge River flow.

FMI: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/whyweneedrestrictions

