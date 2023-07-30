Survey aims to understand Comox Valley residents’ perceptions of immigration

The survey is voluntary and anonymous, and participants can enter a draw for prizes

What does the community need more of for the successful integration of immigrants and refugees?

Do you think our community has a reputation for being open and welcoming for newcomers? Have you experienced discrimination while living in the community? Local residents are invited to tell the Immigrant Welcome Centre’s Welcoming Communities Coalition (WCC) their perceptions about immigration and how we can make our communities more welcoming for immigrants and refugees.

If you were born in Canada or are a newcomer who has lived in the Comox Valley or Campbell River regions for more than five years, you are invited to fill out the WCC’s 2023 Community Survey until Aug. 11. Participation helps the coalition and other local organizations better understand what the community needs more of for the successful settlement and integration of immigrants and refugees.

The survey is voluntary and anonymous, and participants can enter a draw for prizes such as a “ride and dine” summer scenic chairlift and lunch package for two from Mount Washington Resort.

An in-depth survey for newcomers who have lived in the community for five years or less was held earlier in the summer. Input from both surveys will be summarized in a report that will be available to the community at the end of the year.

“Local organizations can then use this report to inform their policies and programs to better support immigrants in Campbell River, the Comox Valley, and surrounding regions,” said Julie Keumbehdjian, WCC co-ordinator.

The survey is online, but paper copies can be available if needed. The survey and further details are posted on the IWC website at https://bit.ly/2023CommunitySurveyCVCR.

For more information, contact WCC co-ordinator Julie Keumbehdjian at julie.keumbehdjian@immigrantwelcome.ca or by phone at 250-830-0171.



