Suspect with a syringe robs victim at ATM in Nanaimo

Incident occurred in August at the TD Bank on Nicol Street, RCMP now asking for tips

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed another man at an ATM by threatening the victim with a syringe. (Photo submitted)

A man is wanted by police in Nanaimo after allegedly robbing a person at a bank machine by threatening them with a syringe.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident took place at 6 p.m. on Aug. 6 at a TD Bank on Nicol Street. The man is accused of threatening another man at a bank machine with a loaded syringe and robbing him of cash.

The victim told RCMP that he was withdrawing money when the suspect approached and demanded money. The suspect ended up taking a smaller amount that came from the machine and fled.

Police obtained security footage and the suspect, of medium height and build, was wearing a green shirt and matching shorts at the time of the incident. The victim did not suffer any injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2022-277197.

