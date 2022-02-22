A radar speed sign was padlocked to a concrete base, but thieves took it from its location in Lantzville late last month. (Photo submitted)

A radar speed sign was padlocked to a concrete base, but thieves took it from its location in Lantzville late last month. (Photo submitted)

Thieves make getaway with Vancouver Island radar speed sign

District of Lantzville staff reports thieves took sign padlocked to concrete base

Anchoring a speed radar sign did little to slow down the thieves who took it from its roadside location in Lantzville.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, District of Lantzville public works staff reported the theft of a solar-powered speed sign Jan. 25. The sign was located at the intersection of Lantzville Road and Owen Road and was taken sometime Jan. 24-25.

The sign was padlocked to a concrete base, which was also taken.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: Thieves in Nanaimo roll off with seniors’ mobility scooters


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crimeunsolved crimes

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident
Next story
Okanagan bikers are trading in their leathers for pink shirts

Just Posted

The Canadian Scottish Regiment will be conducting training at the Seal Bay training area. Scott Stanfield photo
Military training exercise set near Seal Bay

School District 71 has purchased the former BC Assessments building on Idiens Way in Courtenay. Photo supplied.
School District 71 to purchase former BC Assessment office building on Idiens Way

The Comox Valley Record’s Off The Page podcast, available everywhere podcasts are heard.
Off The Page podcast: Walk With Me

Gord Schrewiner with his dogs, Daisy (left) and her 14-month-old son Ryder. Photo by Karen McKinnon (McKinnon Photography)
Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner receives Lifetime Achievement Award