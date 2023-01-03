Vancouver Island residents won big in lottery draws in 2022. (Black Press file photo)

This is how much Vancouver Island residents raked in with lottery wins in 2022

BCLC details lottery winnings

As inflation, more people are looking for ways to increase their income.

Like buying lottery tickets – LOL…

OK, that’s not a serious way to make money, but people on Vancouver Island are looking to cash in on lottery prizes.

In 2022, more than $110 million went to players who purchased winning tickets on Vancouver Island.

In all, there were more than 17 million winning tickets sold on Vancouver Island, with eight grand prize-winning tickets sold, valued at $500,000 or more.

BCLC sold more than 100 million winning tickets to players at retail locations and online on PlayNow.com — the province’s only legal gambling website.

West Kelowna’s Jennifer Cole purchased one of these tickets online and scored a $31-million Lotto Max jackpot on July 8, 2021 which is the largest prize ever won in B.C. from a ticket purchased on PlayNow.com.

READ MORE: Lottery scammers target Greater Victoria residents

