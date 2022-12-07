Trio Takes: One swim away from a good mood

The Point Holmes Wild Swimming Society has grown quickly in the last couple of years. Photo by Glenn Naylor

Swimming is a summer pursuit for some and for others it is a form of exercise to be pursued year-round.

That doesn’t mean swimming laps at the local recreation centre. For a group of swimmers in the Comox Valley, they suit up and head down to the ocean to partake in what is referred to as ‘wild swimming.’

The group, known as the Point Holmes Wild Swimming Society, has grown quickly in the last couple of years, according to Courtenay Bardonner, one of the co-founders. She had come across the activity while visiting Scandinavian countries, where people tend to go for cold-water swims, often in the buff, before heading for the sauna.

“Our plan was to swim once a month through the winter,” she says.

What started with two or three people in Comox in 2016 has grown to at least 60, maybe even up to 100 people of all levels coming out to swim at different times.

Bardonner, herself, now lives and swims in the Victoria area, but she is still involved with the group and comes back to the Comox Valley for swims.

The Facebook group for the Point Holmes Wild Swimming Society recently attracted its 500th member. Not all are local swimmers, of course, as some are from different communities, even different countries, but all are interested in wild swimming and following the group.

Beyond the obvious exercise benefits for all, the activity especially helps those with health or autoimmune issues, says member Jessica Sandler. “This really helps with their mental and physical state,” she adds.

The society held its annual swim day in August. While often the focus is on swimming in the winter months, they have held an event in summer the last couple of years to bring everyone together for swimming and a big barbecue.

Socializing is a big part of wild swimming. There is the intrinsic value of meeting others, but there is a practical element. People swimming together and verbally checking in on each other can make sure no one is pushing their limits and exposing themselves to dangers such as hypothermia.

“We try to monitor each other,” says Sandler. “It’s a good community.”

Safety is a big part of wild swimming. It’s no quick ‘polar bear’ dash into the ocean but far more methodical. People are encouraged to swim parallel to shore in shallow water and use landmarks as guides. They are shown how to lay out warm clothes, so they can get changed quickly after emerging from the cold waters. Many bring something hot to drink. Even knowing how to enter the water is crucial, as people are told to go in slowly to acclimatize, rather than enter quickly and risk shock.

“In the wintertime, it takes your breath away,” says Bardonner.

The swimmers, themselves, are a broad group, representing everyone from competitive swimmers to people simply wanting to try something different. The practice, they realize, might be a hard sell to some.

“They’re very interested in it, but they’re very anxious,” Sandler says.

The ocean, itself, often presents a big mental obstacle for people to try wild swimming. That can be because of the sea life, whether flora or fauna, that they might find under their feet, or simply the ominous size of the ocean and its currents.

However, for those who know and love it, wild swimming does offer a means of year-round physical activity and a source of friendship, at least for those willing to take the plunge – slowly, of course.

As Bardonner puts it, “I always say you’re one swim away from a good mood.”



