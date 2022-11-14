A concrete pumper truck struck a railway bridge on East Shawnigan Lake Road Monday morning, closing a section of the road. (Emcon Services photo)

Truck strikes railway bridge, closing section of East Shawnigan Lake Road

Traffic detoured through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

A concrete pumper truck struck the supports of a railway bridge Monday morning causing significant damage to the structure and closing East Shawnigan Lake Road between Recreation Road and Radway Road.

Andrew Gaetz, from Emcom Services, said traffic is currently being detoured through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

He said the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m.

“The truck dislocated the railway bridge’s abutment wall so the bridge, which is owned by the railway authority, is just hanging there right now,” Gaetz said.

“Lifting cranes and rubber mats are being brought in so the structure can be hoisted onto the road. There is low clearance under the bridge of just 3.4 metres, and there are warning signs telling drivers that as they approach the bridge.”

Gaetz said the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the accident and was outside the truck and walking around when emergency services arrived.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

auto accident

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Owl suspected perpetrator in two Greater Victoria break-ins

Just Posted

The Asian ladybug, Harmonia axyridis, arricved in Canada in 1994. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
DUCHESS OF DIRT: With the colder weather, beware of bugs seeking comfort indoors

Jon Miller brings his recently formed trio to the Flying Canoe in Courtenay for a concert on Nov. 17.
John Miller Trio jazzing things up in Courtenay

COME FOR THE MAGIC Moonlight & Magic returns to Downtown Courtenay on Nov. 18. File photo
Downtown Courtenay festive season kicks off Nov. 18 with Moonlight and Magic

Nguyen Ngoc Bich showing coloured silk scarves. (Submitted photo)
Fiesta World Craft Bazaar returns to Courtenay’s Florence Filberg Centre