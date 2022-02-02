UPDATE: Talks get traffic moving again at snarled Alberta border crossing

Anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators gather as a truck convoy blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

UPDATE: There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.

Chad Williamson, a lawyer representing truckers blocking access to the border crossing at Coutts, Alta., says they have spoken with Mounties and agreed to open some blocked lanes.

Trucks and other vehicles have begun clearing two lanes — one going north and one going south.

A protest blocking the highway at Alberta’s main border crossing into the United States has thinned out but remains in place, a day after Mounties tried to disperse truckers and others who want COVID-19 restrictions dropped.

About 40 vehicles are jamming up the southbound lane near Coutts and another 60 or so are tying up the northbound lane.

The numbers are fewer than on Tuesday when some truckers left after police said they would begin making arrests.

That threat of arrests prompted chaos in another location: a number of vehicles north of the blockade breached a police barricade to race down the highway to join the protest.

Police have beefed up that barricade: there are now 20 police cruisers lined up fender to fender across both lanes and the median, accompanied by a similar number of uniformed officers.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney called for demonstrators to voice their condemnation of COVID-19 safety measures peacefully and to stop blocking a crucial commerce route.

“This kind of conduct is totally unacceptable,” Kenney said during a news conference in Edmonton. “Without hesitation, I condemn those actions and I call for calm.”

Events moved swiftly after RCMP announced in the afternoon that negotiations to have the convoy leave had failed and it was time to enforce the law at the Coutts, Alta., crossing.

As teams of officers approached truck cabs, a handful of drivers began slowly peeling off and heading away. At the same time north of Coutts, other protesters breached an RCMP roadblock on Highway 4 and joined the blockade.

“They did that by driving at quite high speeds through the ditches and fields,” said Cpl. Curtis Peters in Coutts.

Some tractors crossed into the northbound lanes, going south, in a dangerous manner, he added. High-speed farm equipment also weaved by RCMP vehicles into ditches with Canadian flags ripping in the wind.

A head-on crash happened at that time, which resulted in an assault, said Peters. RCMP don’t know if the people involved were part of the convoy and the altercation is under investigation. He said there were no significant injuries.

“Our intention remains to restore movement of goods and vehicles on the road but not at the risk of public safety, which is why we had to reposition and reconsider for the time being today,” said Peters.

“I’m calling for calm. I’m calling for a return to diplomacy.”

No arrests were made, though RCMP said previously they were prepared to do so and tow away vehicles if necessary.

The blockade has snarled and stalled traffic at the border crossing since Saturday, leaving travellers and truckers on both sides stranded and locals unable to access goods and services, including medical care.

The RCMP noted that while peaceful assembly is allowed, the demonstrators were contravening federal and provincial laws that forbid anyone from impeding access to critical infrastructure.

Kenney said the situation remained fluid and urged travellers to use border crossings at other points of entry in the province. He is working with the federal government to see if it can extend service and working hours at those locations.

“We can expect there will continue to be some interruption at the Coutts border crossing perhaps for some time to come as the RCMP deals with the road blockage there,” said Kenney.

Demonstrators began parking their vehicles on Saturday — in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and countrywide — to protest vaccine and mask mandates.

—The Canadian Press

