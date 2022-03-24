Comox was one of the picket locations March 18 for library workers. File photo

Comox was one of the picket locations March 18 for library workers. File photo

Union rejects VIRL’s latest offer, strike escalating

Vancouver Island Regional Library committed to collective bargaining process

The BCGEU has rejected the latest offer from the Vancouver Island Regional Library, a March 24 VIRL news release says.

Following two nights of VIRL-requested mediation, during which VIRL put forward an offer it considers fair and respectful to librarians, and sustainable for the communities it serves, regrettably the offer was rejected by the union’s bargaining committee.

The BCGEU escalated its service-impacting strikes Thursday morning, closing branches in Courtenay, Campbell River, Cowichan, Nanaimo North, Sidney/North Saanich and Sooke.

VIRL said its fair and reasonable offer remains on the table, and is committed to the collective bargaining process.

