A man was arrested early Monday morning in Vic West after officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter. Police say the man has already been arrested 12 times this year and is relatively new to the region. (Black Press Media file photo)

Unlucky 13: Man arrested Monday in Victoria already arrested 12 times this year

Described as ‘relatively new to Victoria,’ suspect has had 44 police contacts already this year

A suspect in multiple break-and-enter calls with a long list of police interactions has been arrested in Vic West.

In a release, VicPD said the man was arrested just after 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) after officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress on Saghalie Road.

The suspect was spotted by arriving officers and fled deeper into the building complex, allegedly setting off the building’s fire alarm system in the process according to police, before being arrested with the help of the Integrated Canine Services team.

Several items of stolen property were reportedly found during the arrest, as was damage to the building’s doors and windows.

The man, described as being “relatively new to Victoria” by police, has had 44 police contacts and a dozen arrests so far in 2023, according to the release.

He was held in police custody pending a court appearance, and currently faces outstanding charges for multiple break-and-enters, as well as car theft, uttering threats, indecent exposure, and sexual assault. Police did not specify if any of the charges stem from Monday’s call, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on Monday’s incident is encouraged to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

