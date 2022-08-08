A Nanaimo man has been arrested and charged with arson after a Tim Hortons location was damaged in a fire last week. (News Bulletin file photo)

A Nanaimo man has been arrested and charged with arson after a Tim Hortons location was damaged in a fire last week. (News Bulletin file photo)

UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged after arson at Tim Hortons in Nanaimo

Kym Arkell remains in police custody

Nanaimo RCMP were able to make an arrest after a Tim Hortons location was set on fire last week.

A 37-year-old Nanaimo man was arrested Aug.3 and charged with arson in relation to the Aug. 2 fire at the Northfield Road restaurant, according to a press release.

The fire “caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damages to the relatively new building and resultantly put several dozen employees out of work for upwards of six months,” noted the release.

Kym Arkell remains in police custody until his next court appearance Aug. 16.

Police say he is also a suspect in several other small fires that were set at nearby businesses; however, those incidents are still under investigation and no charges have been laid.

RELATED: Tim Hortons in Nanaimo expected to be closed for months after arson

READ ALSO: Man who threatened police with knife at Beban Park receives more jail time


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonBreaking NewsCrimefireRCMP

Previous story
B.C. wildfires: 8 fires of note burning in province’s south
Next story
UPDATE: Police incident at Cumberland residence ends with suspect in custody

Just Posted

My Son The Hurricane will take to the stage at Simms Park Aug. 14 for the final show of the 2022 Simms Park Summer Concert Series. The event will double as a fundraiser for the Comox Valley Food Bank. Photo supplied
Simms Park Concert Series concludes with a food bank fundraiser Aug. 14

Police are on scene at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7). People are asked to avoid the area. (Terry Farrell/News Staff)
UPDATE: Police incident at Cumberland residence ends with suspect in custody

Governor General’s Award winner Darrel McKay is the current writer-in-residence at McLoughlin Gardens. Photo supplied
Governor General’s winner in residence at McLoughlin Gardens

Little Llama opened its doors in July. Photo supplied
Courtenay’s Little Llama offers Montessori method for kids