A catamaran sailing vessel capsized in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday, June 13. (USCG Pacific Northwest/Twitter)

A catamaran sailing vessel capsized in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday, June 13. (USCG Pacific Northwest/Twitter)

US Coast Guard rescues four people on route to Victoria

Individuals rescued while kayaking/sailing from Port Townsend to Victoria

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to multiple reports of people in the water and has rescued four people from the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The individuals were kayaking or sailing from Port Townsend, Wash., to Victoria.

Nearby vessels are also offering assistance.

USCG noted there is a gale warning and a small craft advisory in the area.

The first stage of the human-powered race from Victoria to Alaska kicked off from Port Townsend at 5 a.m. Monday.

Traditionally, teams have 48 hours to cross this stretch of the strait but due to dangerous conditions in the forecast, this was extended, and racers now need to arrive in Victoria by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the Race to Alaska (R2AK), competitors are not allowed to use motors or have support teams.

An update on R2Ak’s website at 9:30 a.m. Monday, noted many teams are waiting for conditions to improve. A 10:13 a.m. update noted three teams had capsized – Razzle Dazzle, B Team and Runaway Redux – and all racers were safe.

The first team, Pure & Wild, arrived in Victoria at 9:38 a.m., followed by Pestou just after 10 a.m. and Ruf Duck at 10:16.

Teams are still scheduled to leave Victoria at noon on June 16 for the more than 1,100-km trek to Alaska.

More to come.

ALSO READ: 6 south Island teams tackle human-powered sailing Race to Alaska

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria

Previous story
Man brandishes replica gun in alleged break-in, crashes head-on into Nanaimo RCMP vehicle
Next story
19 B.C. municipal officers under investigation for misconduct during undercover training

Just Posted

The L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre will host an open house on June 15. Photo supplied
L’Arche Comox Valley I Belong! Centre hosting open house

Three youths broke into the Mex Liquor Store at 1 a.m. Saturday morning, and stole merchandise. Earlier in the evening, the same trio shoplifted a case of beer, then returned and stabbed a person who denied them re-entry into the store. Photo by Terry Farrell
Three youths arrested after stabbing incident at Courtenay liquor store

The Comox Valley Concert Band will be playing an outdoor concert at Marina Park on Father’s Day. Photo submitted
Comox Valley Concert Band holding outdoor Father’s Day concert

Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North video ambassador Alli Epp is looking forward to this year’s Bid To Build online auction. Photo supplied
Habitat for Humanity #BidtoBuild Online Auction returns for third year