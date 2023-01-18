An image created more than a decade ago by Northwest Coast artist Andy Everson was given an added touch this week to honour the passing of Vancouber Canucks’ enforcer Gino Odjick. Image by Andy Everson

Valley Northwest Coast artist honours Canucks’ legend Gino Odjick with image

An image created more than a decade ago by Northwest Coast artist Andy Everson was given an added touch this week to honour the passing of Vancouber Canucks’ enforcer Gino Odjick.

Wayne “Gino” Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52 on Jan. 15.

The local artist, singer and dancer created the original image during the 2011 Stanley Cup run, he explained, and recently added Odjick’s number – 29- to the design to honour his passing.

Everson and his partner Erin Brillon own Kwigwatsi Studio at 3250 Comox Rd. in the Comox Valley, where the K’ómoks and Kwakwaka’wakw artist sells his prints, cards, t-shirts and more.

He is also well-known for one of the more popular logos associated with the ‘Every Child Matters’ moment to honour children who dies in residential schools, created the first feather-shaped coin the Royal Canadian Mint has ever minted (the second coin created by Everson for the RCM) and received a Queen Elizabeth II Royal Diamond Jubilee medal in 2012 for his print Remembrance in recognition of Canada’s Year of the Veteran.


