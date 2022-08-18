Valley student receives Record bursary

Daniel Gilfillan’s future is a little bit brighter due to a bursary he recently received on behalf of the Comox Valley Record.

Gilfillan was one of 12 students highlighted in the Comox Valley Best and Brightest publication in June, and one of three graduates who received a $500 bursary for their future education.

Gilfillan is a biathlete who trains six days a week and is ranked as the No.1 biathlete in his age group in Canada. He has been accepted into the mechanical engineering degree program at the University of Calgary, which he plans to start in the fall of 2023.



