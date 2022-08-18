Daniel Gilfillan and Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski.

Daniel Gilfillan and Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski.

Valley student receives Record bursary

Daniel Gilfillan receives $500 through Comox Valley Best and Brightest publication

Daniel Gilfillan’s future is a little bit brighter due to a bursary he recently received on behalf of the Comox Valley Record.

Gilfillan was one of 12 students highlighted in the Comox Valley Best and Brightest publication in June, and one of three graduates who received a $500 bursary for their future education.

Gilfillan is a biathlete who trains six days a week and is ranked as the No.1 biathlete in his age group in Canada. He has been accepted into the mechanical engineering degree program at the University of Calgary, which he plans to start in the fall of 2023.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Graduation 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Strathcona Park hiker found
Next story
Northwest B.C. MP calls for northern passport office

Just Posted

The BC Coroners Service says the number of deaths due to toxic drugs between January and June of this year is the highest ever in B.C. File photo
International Awareness Day to shed light on toxic drug crisis

Many crops in the Comox Valley like peppers and tomatoes got late starts because of the cold spring. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox Valley Farmers find 2022 has been on the cold side

Cumberland Mayor Leslie Baird. Photo supplied
Baird seeking re-election for mayor of Cumberland

Cumberland Wild organizers Benjamin Howells and Vig Shulman of the Big Timeout fame have opted for a smaller footprint with a three-part concert series spanning two days and one night. Photo by Colin Smith
Getting wild in Cumberland