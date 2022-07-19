The Bank of Montreal branch at the corner of Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich has reopened. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

The Bank of Montreal branch at the corner of Shelbourne and Pear streets in Saanich has reopened. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Vancouver Island BMO branch opens for first time since deadly shootout

Saanich bank reopens after being closed for three weeks during investigation

The Shelbourne and Pear streets branch of the Bank of Montreal reopened Tuesday morning (July 19) for the first time since the fatal heist last month.

The bank remained closed following an apparent robbery attempt June 28 that left two suspects dead and six members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team – three each from the Saanich and Victoria police departments – injured from gunshot wounds.

As a gesture of appreciation to those officers, BMO Bank of Montreal made a donation to the Saanich and Victoria Police Association.

READ MORE: Saanich bank heist brothers sampled Canadian military, never served: CAF


austin.westphal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberyCrimeSaanich Police DepartmentVictoria Police Department

Previous story
National avian flu outbreak launches B.C. bird feeder safety debate
Next story
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident

Just Posted

Black Creek Community Association executive members Ian Doe and Chris McPhedran cut the ribbon at the new pavilion. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Black Creek open its new community centre pavilion

The Comox Valley Cougars Track and Field Club members: back row (from left) Kailey Horel (Biggs), Victoria Hoffman, Ryan Lofstrom, Kiera Steele, Gillian Galik and Maile Wesner. Front row - Zoe Steele, Walker Smits, Elisabeth Hoffman and Payge Doty-Brown. Phgoto supplied
Comox Valley Cougars shine at BC Athletics Championship Jamboree

Dance partners were swingin’ round and round at the squaredancing, just one of the many atttractions at Market Day in downtown Courtenay on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Crowds come out for Market Day in downtown Courtenay

Galen Rupp, of the United States, and Cam Levins of Canada (right) compete during the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP
Black Creek’s Levins finishes historic 4th, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships