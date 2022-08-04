Vancouver Island RCMP confirm shooting in Comox

Man shot in leg at Comox dog park

  • Aug. 4, 2022 1:30 p.m.
  • News
Comox Valley RCMP have confirmed a shooting in Comox on Friday, July 30, and they continue to gather evidence in the case.

According to a press release sent out on Thursday, Aug. 4, RCMP were called out to the dog park on Wallace Road in Comox, in response to a report of a man being shot, at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 30.

When police officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. They also located and seized a double-barrel shotgun.

The 41-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover.

“There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing risk to the public. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and all parties involved in this incident are known to police,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer, Comox Valley RCMP.

When contacted by the Record, Terragni said the police are still gathering evidence as to the circumstances of the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

“At the moment, there is no suspect description available. I can tell you that investigators are examining all possible scenarios that may have occurred, including the possibility that there is no suspect; however, at this time we do not have enough evidence to conclusively determine what happened. So, it is very important for anyone who was in the area at the time this occurred to give us a call.”

Anyone with information, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2022-11587. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

