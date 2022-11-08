VicPD hopes witnesses with more information will come forward after a double stabbing on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD hopes witnesses with more information will come forward after a double stabbing on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seek footage after Sunday morning double stabbing

VicPD says there may be witnesses left to share information

Police seek witnesses and video after a Victoria stabbing sent two people to hospital early Sunday morning.

People flagged down Victoria officers working in the 700-block of Courtney Street on Nov. 6 just after 1 a.m. after a nearby altercation. Officers located two people suffering from potentially life-threatening stab wounds and provided immediate first aid until paramedics arrived. Both people were transported to hospital with injuries now considered non-life-threatening.

The Victoria Police Department said in a Monday (Nov. 7) afternoon statement that there have been no arrests but early investigation does not indicate risk to the general public.

Investigators with VicPD’s major crimes unit believe there may be video of the incident and witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

READ ALSO: Police investigating threats against Victoria International Jewish Film Festival

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

stabbingVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
IIO investigating incident of man found in distress in Duncan RCMP cells
Next story
Man dead after small car t-boned by truck in Port Hardy

Just Posted

The Mistletoe Craft Faire takes place Nov. 11-13 at the Florence Filberg Centre. The first craft fair of the season always draws hundreds of early Christmas shoppers. File photo
Mistletoe Craft Faire coming to the Florence Filberg in Courtenay

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells addresses the gallery at the inaugural meeting of the newly elected city council, Monday at the CVRD Civic Room. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells delivers inaugural address

Gladstone Brewing Company came out on top at the BC Beer Awards this past weekend. Photo by Alexandra Stephanson
Courtenay brewery comes up big at BC Beer Awards

Entertainers and volunteers meet on stage to sing the finale “Do It For The Kids” at the end of the 47th annual Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon. This year’s total was the third highest in its 47-year history. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon nets third highest total in its 47-year history