VicPD is seeking information to help the investigation into a random rock attack which caused more than $5,000 in damage and injured a woman sitting in her living room. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

VicPD is seeking information to help the investigation into a random rock attack which caused more than $5,000 in damage and injured a woman sitting in her living room. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Victoria woman sustains significant injuries after rocks smash through her window

Victoria police investigating after woman hit in the face in her living room

Police in Victoria are seeking information to help their investigation into a random attack on a woman in her own home with a pair of rocks.

VicPD said on Tuesday (Oct. 25) around 9 p.m., a woman was sitting in her living room in the 1900-block of Chambers Street when two rocks were thrown through her window.

One rock hit a laptop, while the other hit her in the face, resulting in what police described as “significant, but not life-threatening” injuries, which require “extensive medical treatment.”

The damage to the window and laptop is estimated to be more than $5,000. Police believe it to be a random attack.

A suspect – described as a man standing between 5’10” and 6’ tall with a medium build and wearing a grey or white hoodie – was seen fleeing the home to a waiting vehicle, described as a small silver Honda hatchback.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident or surveillance footage from the area to contact police at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: VicPD investigating after coffee thrown on woman, baby

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Next story
Mental health and substance-use solutions pitched at Vancouver Island summit

Just Posted

The 2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars are now available in locations throughout the Comox Valley.
2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars on sale now

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island

The west side post-explosion of Building 25. Photo by Technical Safety BC
Struck gas line caused building explosion at CFB Comox: report

This map outlines the conveyance route. Via CVRD
Comox Valley Regional District hosting series of Sewer Conveyance Project open houses