A still from a security camera video that has received more than three million views on YouTube, shot in 2020 at former Chilliwack resident Rob Iezzi’s house at the corner of Williams Street and Reece Avenue. (Rob Iezzi YouTube)

VIDEO: Bike thief fight at Chilliwack home goes viral

Clip from Rob Iezzi’s now famous security set-up goes viral, hits Japanese TV and A&E

Some residents will be sad to know Rob Iezzi and his now famous and sometimes violent security videos that captured remarkable scenes near Chilliwack Secondary School are no more.

But the former owner of the home at Williams Street and Reece Avenue is having one last moment of CCTV fame with a clip from almost two years ago that received more than three million views on his YouTube channel.

The clip, which shows two men fighting over a bike, has been aired on Japanese reality TV shows and twice on aired on A&E Network programs.

In the video, one man with two bikes stops right in front of his house on Reece. Another comes around the corner, quickly riding a BMX bike and slams right into the first male. The two each lose a shoe, they have a yelling match, not quite a fight, and the BMX rider walks away with the bike under dispute.

“This bike video went viral again just after Christmas with over three million views in one month just on my YouTube channel alone,” Iezzi told The Progress via Facebook Messenger on Thursday from his new home. “It’s been on another show from A&E called ‘I Survived a Crime’ last year and again this year on the ‘Neighborhood Wars.’”

Iezzi’s videos are legendary for capturing assaults, motor vehicle crashes, hit-and-run incidents, even evidence used in a homicide investigation.

He’s captured fireworks being set off, a young person being bear-sprayed, a man on a bike groping a teenaged girl, and a woman stealing a Christmas-tree-sized chunk of hedge.

Years ago, pissed off with thefts and petty crime around his property, Iezzi installed a security camera. Then another and another until he had more than half a dozen aiming at various locations on or near the property.

His first and arguably most famous video features him, emerging from his house to fire a paintball gun at would-be thieves.

Several of his videos have received attention beyond Chilliwack social media pages, but none have gone as viral as the bike theft clip.

“It sure does get around,” Iezzi said. “I have had a few others on A&E like the paintball one and the hit-and-run … and a lot of others on other networks in other countries.”

For those amused by the mayhem Iezzi captured and shared over the years, sadly it is no more as his family have moved to a small community in the Okanagan.

