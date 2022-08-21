This black bear was caught on video playing with the water feature in South Okanagan West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings’ backyard on Sunday. (Twitter)

This black bear was caught on video playing with the water feature in South Okanagan West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings’ backyard on Sunday. (Twitter)

VIDEO: Black bear plays in B.C. MP’s bird bath

Richard Cannings shared a video of the bear playing with a water fountain

A black bear showed its playful side when visiting a local MPs backyard on Sunday morning.

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings posted a video to Twitter of a black bear playing with a water fountain in his backyard bird bath.

The bear is seen pawing and playing with the spouting water and then lying down in it. After a bit of play, the bear got up, shook of some water and wandered off.

This isn’t the first visit the local member of parliament has had from wildlife. He’s posted visits from black bears before that came to visit his rural Penticton property.

Cannings is head of the South Okanagan bird count and is a former biologist.

READ ALSO: MP Cannings calls for living wage for Canada’s scientists and researchers

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsBritish ColumbiaPentictonpoliticiansWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. nurse banned for 5 years for mishandling opioid pain killers
Next story
11,000 lightning strikes spark nearly 100 new fires: BC Wildfire Service

Just Posted

Joyce Lindemulder performs a squat at the BCPA Fall Classic. Photo by @boldphotosbyshelly
Comox Valley woman takes up powerlifting at 61

Cumberland Fire Rescue made an emergency request for a new vehicle. Image, Facebook
Cumberland’s fire department stuck with need for new truck

The BC Coroners Service says the number of deaths due to toxic drugs between January and June of this year is the highest ever in B.C. File photo
International Awareness Day to shed light on toxic drug crisis

Many crops in the Comox Valley like peppers and tomatoes got late starts because of the cold spring. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox Valley Farmers find 2022 has been on the cold side