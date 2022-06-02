B.C.’s Independent Investigations Organization is looking into the circumstances of a man being severely bitten by a police dog as Saanich officers took him into custody on May 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Organization is looking into the circumstances of a man being severely bitten by a police dog as Saanich officers took him into custody on May 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

Watchdog investigating after police dog bites man during arrest in Saanich

Man bitten while being taken into custody, B.C. IIO looking into details of incident

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is looking into a case of a man being severely bit by a police dog while being taken into custody by Saanich police officers.

The incident began about 6 p.m. on May 31, when officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a man at a residence in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Officers spoke to the man upon their arrival and about two and a half hours later, he was taken into custody with the assistance of a police service dog.

The man required treatment at hospital for the bite wound he suffered in the process.

The IIO is looking to speak with anyone who may have relevant information about the incident. Witnesses are asked to contact the witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477, or submit information using the contact form at iiobc.ca.

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for investigating incidents involving death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

ALSO READ: Saanich homes to have notice placed on title for unpermitted work

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department

Previous story
Museum plans, Falcon’s return, Horgan’s F-bomb highlights of B.C. legislature session
Next story
Ontario Progressive Conservatives to form second majority government

Just Posted

The Small Glories will be performing live at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre on Sunday, June 12. (Marc J Chalifoux Photography)
Powerhouse duo Small Glories to play Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, the NDP’s critic for mental health and harm reduction, is pictured in Ottawa with members of the Mom’s Stop the Harm advocacy group. Photo supplied
Courtenay-Alberni MP vows to keep fighting, despite bill rejection

The child care centre will be located at Cumberland Community School. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland child care construction could begin in September

People hold a banner during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Health Canada has approved B.C.’s request to decriminalize small possessions of illicit drugs. Beginning on Jan. 31, 2023, British Columbians 18 and older will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of street drugs on them, which can include opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Comox Valley safe supply proponent says B.C. decriminalization of street drugs a ‘flawed step’